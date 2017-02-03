January storms delivered 'wowza' snowpack, more than twice the average

Utah received more than twice the precipitation it normally does to start out the first month of 2017 - 214 percent of normal - and water supply watchers are ecstatic. "January was, to put it in clear and succinct scientific terms, 'Wowza!,'" says the latest Utah Water Supply Outlook report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service.

