Investing in homegrown talent paying off in Utah's tech sector

That's all Dallin Anderson had when he stood in front of a room full of strangers two years ago at Ideathon, an event sponsored by BYU's College of Engineering and Technology to help budding entrepreneurs take that critical first step on the path to turning dreams into reality. Today, Anderson is on the cusp of graduating with an MBA from BYU Marriott School and just months away from launching the product he first shared with the world at that event.

