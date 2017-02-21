In our opinion: Local decisions need local involvement
As Utah continues to grow and reshape its communities to accommodate more citizens while also providing opportunities for well-integrated outdoor recreation, it will require the full involvement and input of an informed local electorate. A citizens group in Sandy, Utah, called the Dimple Dell Preservation Community is trying to mount an opposition campaign to prevent a proposed paved trail in the Dimple Dell Regional Park, which consists of an undeveloped area in a gully that extends from 700 East all the way up to the Wasatch Mountains.
