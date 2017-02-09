Hundreds pack Rep. Jason Chaffetz town hall in Utah while more protest outside
Hundreds of people chanted, "Vote him out," as they tried to get into a packed town hall with U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz on Thursday at a high school in a Salt Lake City suburb. The main complaints among the crowd at a high school in a Salt Lake City suburb were that the Republican is not doing what is best for the state's natural resources and that he needs to investigate President Donald Trump 's ties to Russia.
