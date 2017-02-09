House committee buries 'death with dignity' bill

Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck has tried for three years to advance so-called "death with dignity" legislation at the Utah Legislature, but Thursday's action in a House committee was essentially a "death sentence" for the bill, she said. After about an hour of testimony from terminally ill patients pleading for the choice to end their lives with a prescribed drug instead of suffering through a painful death, as well as others who fretted about the ethical implications, the House Heath and Human Services Committee voted 9-3 to table HB76 .

