Guilty verdict in St. George murder trial
A southern Utah man has been found guilty of murder in the death of a woman whose throat was cut during a night of violence that left two women dead. The Spectrum newspaper of St. George reports the jury reached the verdict Friday in the case of 35-year-old Brandon Perry Smith.
