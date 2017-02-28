GOP package would put sales tax on fo...

GOP package would put sales tax on food, cancel income tax exemptions

15 hrs ago

GOP legislative leaders are pushing to pass a package of tax reforms in the final weeks of the session that include restoring the full sales tax on food, phasing out income tax exemptions for more Utahns and raising gas taxes. The newly unveiled proposal, endorsed by majority Republicans in closed-door House and Senate caucus meetings on Thursday, also would lower the state's 4.7 percent sales and 5 percent income tax rates by around a half percent each.

