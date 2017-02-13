Flood Emergency Declared at Utah Dam During Heavy Snowmelt

Federal water managers declared a first-stage flood emergency for the first time at a popular state park and released water from a dam as warming temperatures sent water from rapid snowmelt into homes and onto roads in northern Utah on Friday. The release from Hyrum Dam down the Little Bear River toward the town of Wellsville will raise the stream level, but it isn't expected to cause flooding, property damage or danger to people.

