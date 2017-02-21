Fight Over New National Monuments In Utah Grows
The Bears Ears National Monument, which protects the ruins of ancient civilizations, is at the center of a fight over public lands in Utah/BLM A battle over the future of two national monuments in Utah appears to only be getting started, with the state's congressmen determined to see the new Bears Ears National Monument decommissioned and the decades old Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument reduced in size. Countering their efforts, gear manufacturer Patagonia has launched a campaign to have Americans flood Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's office with phone calls in support of the monuments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Parks Traveler.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC