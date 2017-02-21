Fight Over New National Monuments In Utah Grows

The Bears Ears National Monument, which protects the ruins of ancient civilizations, is at the center of a fight over public lands in Utah/BLM A battle over the future of two national monuments in Utah appears to only be getting started, with the state's congressmen determined to see the new Bears Ears National Monument decommissioned and the decades old Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument reduced in size. Countering their efforts, gear manufacturer Patagonia has launched a campaign to have Americans flood Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's office with phone calls in support of the monuments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Parks Traveler.