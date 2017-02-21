FBI arrests 'Barrel Chested Bandit,' suspected of 11 bank heists, including one in Utah

Draper City Police Department Draper police are searching for a man who robbed the America First Credit Union at 13866 S. Bangerter Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016. Draper City Police Department Draper police are searching for a man who robbed the America First Credit Union at 13866 S. Bangerter Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.