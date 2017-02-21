Elder Ronald T. Halverson, LDS general authority and Utah legislator, dies at age 80
Elder Ronald T. Halverson, 80, a plumbing contractor and former Utah legislator who served for eight years as an LDS Church general authoriy, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Elder Halverson, former president of Halverson Mechanical Inc., was sustained to the Second Quorum of the Seventy at April 1998 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
