Education association honors managing director at GOED
Benjamin Hart, managing director of Urban and Rural Business Services at the Governor's Office of Economic of Development, has been named the Utah Association for Career and Technical Education Champion of the Year. "Ben is a tremendous advocate for innovative workforce and education solutions in Utah," Val Hale, GOED executive director, said in a statement.
