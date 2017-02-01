East High's Jordan Lolohea surprises ...

East High's Jordan Lolohea surprises some by choosing Washington over BYU, Utah

Wearing a ta'ovala bearing his family name, Jordan Lolohea offered emotional thanks to his late father before announcing he was choosing Washington over BYU and Utah. "My dad's not here physically," the East High defensive end said wiping away tears with his palm, "but I can feel him spiritually.

