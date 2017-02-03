Could Utah opt to eliminate daylight saving time?
Utah voters may get the chance to weigh in on whether they want to stop springing forward and falling back. A House committee Friday gave a favorable recommendation to HB78 , a bill to establish the process for elections officials to place nonbinding opinion questions on the ballot for voters to consider.
