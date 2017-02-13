Correctional administrator appointed to Utah Board of Pardons and Parole
A longtime employee of the Utah Department of Corrections has been appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert to the state's Board of Pardons and Parole. If confirmed by the Utah Senate, Carrie Cochran, who is a correctional administrator for Adult Probation and Parole , will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Robert Yeates.
