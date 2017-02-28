Committee recommends bill allowing se...

Committee recommends bill allowing self-defense 'even if safety could be achieved by retreating'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A bill proposing an amendment to Utah's self-defense statute, specifying that a person is not required to retreat from an aggressor even when escape is possible, narrowly passed the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee with a favorable recommendation Friday. The body voted 6-4 to recommend HB259 , the so-called "stand your ground" bill, which proposes to amend Utah's self-defense law to state explicitly that a person who exercises self-defense while being attacked is under no legal requirement to retreat, "even if safety could be achieved by retreating."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Fri yeshh 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Feb 11 Rita 6
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC