Colorado vs. Utah in Race for Huge Outdoor Retailer Trade Shows

Today, February 16, executives from the booming outdoor-goods industry are scheduled to take part in a conference call with Utah Governor Gary Herbert over the future of the Outdoor Retailer trade shows, huge gatherings that take place twice per year in Salt Lake City. The execs are so angry over Utah's public-lands policies that they've threatened to move the events - and the estimated $45 million they generate annually - out of state, and companies such as Patagonia have already announced a boycott.

