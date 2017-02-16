Colorado vs. Utah in Race for Huge Outdoor Retailer Trade Shows
Today, February 16, executives from the booming outdoor-goods industry are scheduled to take part in a conference call with Utah Governor Gary Herbert over the future of the Outdoor Retailer trade shows, huge gatherings that take place twice per year in Salt Lake City. The execs are so angry over Utah's public-lands policies that they've threatened to move the events - and the estimated $45 million they generate annually - out of state, and companies such as Patagonia have already announced a boycott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|10 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC