China's move to regulate synthetic drugs could have positive impact on Utah

China has agreed to classify certain synthetic opioid drugs as controlled substances beginning March 1; a decision that could significantly reduce the amount of these dangerous and often deadly chemicals from entering the U.S. The move by China's Narcotics Control Commission could have positive changes for Utah, which currently ranks fourth in the nation in terms of opioid overdose deaths. For Utah law enforcement, the amount of synthetic opioids coming into the state is a huge concern.

