Bill would criminalize harassment of livestock

Wednesday

State lawmakers and others in the committee room at the Capitol on Tuesday recoiled at the sight of a cow leaping over a rangeland fence as it fled from a harassing four-wheeler. Rep. Scott Chew, R-Jensen, showed several similar video clips, demonstrating the type of harassment suffered by livestock on rural lands and making a case for HB217 .

