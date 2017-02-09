Bill to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax stalls
An effort to exempt tampons and other hygiene products from state sales tax stalled Wednesday when a House committee opted to adjourn before voting on the bill. Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee that HB71 would not only reduce the burden on women purchasing feminine products and young families buying diapers, but lost revenue likely would be reinvested in the local economy.
