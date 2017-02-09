Bill to exempt feminine hygiene produ...

Bill to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax stalls

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

An effort to exempt tampons and other hygiene products from state sales tax stalled Wednesday when a House committee opted to adjourn before voting on the bill. Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee that HB71 would not only reduce the burden on women purchasing feminine products and young families buying diapers, but lost revenue likely would be reinvested in the local economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... 3 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Jan 31 Old Pom 5
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan '17 Chilli J 35
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC