Bill requiring state-run presidential primaries advances in House

A bill requiring the state to hold a presidential primary election to avoid the long lines and low turnout associated with last year's party caucus voting was advanced Wednesday by a House committee. "Political parties should be in the business of trying to win elections, not run them," the sponsor of HB204 , Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, told the House Government Operations Committee.

