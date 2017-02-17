Bank of Utah Marks 65 Years in Business by Unveiling a New Brand Identity
Ogden-Bank of Utah reported exceeding one billion dollars in assets, in its 2016 Fourth Quarter Report. The locally-owned and operated bank is one of the top-performing banks in the country in earnings and strength of balance sheet, according to The Briden Report, an independent quarterly bank comparison.
