APNewsBreak: Utah's anesthesia abortion law unenforced
Nine months later, the only licensed clinic providing those abortions in the state says no changes have been made in how doctors perform the procedures. The handful of doctors who do the abortions at the clinic run by the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah are trying to comply with the law passed last May but it contained no specific guidance on how to do so, said Karrie Galloway, the group's CEO.
