Amid nasty inversion, Utah Legislature outlines clean air initiatives

Sen. Brian Shiozawa, R-Cottonwood Heights, said the Utah Legislature's clean air caucus couldn't have picked a better, or worse, day Thursday to announce a number of clean air initiatives - a day when the state was struggling through one of its worst inversions. Shiozawa said he is running a resolution to encourage Utah consumers to purchase cars with the highest smog rating possible to reduce emissions - one of multiple ways lawmakers plan to push forward in the battle for clean air.

