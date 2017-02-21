(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Equality Utaha s Troy Williams...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Equality Utah's Troy Williams speaks to the Human Rights Campaign report survey results of Salt Lake City at the City-County Building Monday October 17. It showed Salt Lake City earning a better than average score among U.S. cities when judged on its policies and practices of including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer citizens. Behind from left, Chad Griffin, Human Rights Campaign, Bruce Bastian, Equality Utah and Stan Penfold, Salt Lake City councilman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 17
|yeshh
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC