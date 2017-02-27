After caucus chaos, lawmaker wants Utah to pay for primaries

This Feb. 8, 2017, photo, Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek sits on the Utah house floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Arent, a Utah lawmaker wants to ensure the state will pay for and run presidential primaries after Utah opted not to run one last year and Democrats running their own caucuses were overwhelmed with hours-long lines and ballot shortages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.