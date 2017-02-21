Advocates for low-income Utahns protest restoring sales tax on food
Advocates for low-income Utahns urged state lawmakers Thursday to find more money for education and other programs but avoid an "unfair and unjustifiable" tax increase on those who are already struggling. "No one should be taxed into or deeper into poverty," nine organizations, including Voices for Utah Children, Utahns Against Hunger and the Utah Housing Coalition said in an open letter to the Utah Legislature.
