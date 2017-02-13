A Monumental Mistakeby Shawn ReganGovernment is the word we use for...
But try telling that to Utah. In December, in the final weeks of his presidency, President Obama single-handedly created the 1.35 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah, despite opposition from the state's governor, its congressional delegation, and the local elected officials that represent the area.
