A day without immigrants in Utah means closed doors, unfilled jobs and empty seats
The daughter of Mexican immigrants, Aleman has owned Beto's Mexican restaurant in Ogden for nearly 20 years, growing her business to include three restaurants in northern Utah and seven more in Idaho. Countering the argument that immigrants take American jobs, Aleman says that instead, she creates them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|10 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 29
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC