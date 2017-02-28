28 Days Later: What has survived the ...

28 Days Later: What has survived the Utah Legislature?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

What may turn out to be the most significant action by the 2017 Legislature, a series of proposed tax reforms is just starting to take shape more than midway through the 45-day session. Republicans leaders, now with the backing of the House and Senate supermajority caucuses, are hoping to get at least two big changes to state sales and income taxes through the Legislature before the final adjournment on March 9. Those changes would restore the full 4.7 percent state sales tax on food purchases and begin phasing out state income tax exemptions for Utahns earning $100,000, while lowering both rates around a half of a percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Fri yeshh 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Feb 11 Rita 6
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 29 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC