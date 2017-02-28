28 Days Later: What has survived the Utah Legislature?

What may turn out to be the most significant action by the 2017 Legislature, a series of proposed tax reforms is just starting to take shape more than midway through the 45-day session. Republicans leaders, now with the backing of the House and Senate supermajority caucuses, are hoping to get at least two big changes to state sales and income taxes through the Legislature before the final adjournment on March 9. Those changes would restore the full 4.7 percent state sales tax on food purchases and begin phasing out state income tax exemptions for Utahns earning $100,000, while lowering both rates around a half of a percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.