10-year-old Utah gymnast wins 'Gymnast of the Year'
A week and a half ago, that work paid off when Lundyn won the "Gymnast of the Year" award, becoming the first ever in her level to win the award. The "Gymnast of the Year" is awarded by the International Gymnast Magazine and recognizes up-and-coming gymnasts, usually between the ages of eight and 18, who demonstrate exceptional skill and capability in the demanding sport "They're looking for how well they do in competition, they're looking for how tough they are mentally and then also their form; what sets them apart from the others," said Julie Vandertoolen, Lundyn's mom.
