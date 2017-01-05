White House Says American Indians Way...

White House Says American Indians Way Better Off Now Thanks To Obama

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

U.S. President Barack Obama announces the nomination of Sally Jewell, CEO of Recreational Equipment Inc., to Interior Secretary at the White House in Washington February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas The Interior Department hyped up the White House' relationship with American Indians even as tribes complain about the Obama administration's decision to place more land under federal control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Dec 29 spytheweb 2
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,112

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC