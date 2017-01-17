Web.com Tour's Utah Championship is moving to Oakridge Country Club
After two years at the Golf Club at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, the Web.com Tour's Utah Championship will be moving to Oakridge Country Club in Farmington this summer. The announcement came Thursday morning from the Web.com Tour in conjunction with the Utah Sports Commission, which has been the main sponsor of the event for several years.
