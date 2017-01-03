Watch: LaVell Edwards' public memorial service
The public memorial service for former BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is Friday, Jan. 6 at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo at 6 p.m.. Doors open to the public at 4:30 p.m. According to friends, Edwards fell several times leading up to his death and his health rapidly declined following those incidents.
