Washington forward Noah Dickerson, right, knocks the ball loose as he ...

Devon Daniels set a new career high with 24 points on 10 for 12 shooting, one of Utah's three scorers over the 20-point mark in another offensively dominant performance leading to a 94-72 victory over the Huskies. Shooting 60 percent overall from the floor, the Utes logged their third two-game road sweep in Pac-12 play under Larry Krystkowiak, and their first of this season.

