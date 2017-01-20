Was the Bears Ears designation a victory?
On the eve of the new year, President Barack Obama designated the Bears Ears National Monument - culminating an eight-decade-long struggle to preserve this ecologically diverse, archaeologically rich landscape in southeastern Utah, the ancestral homeland of several Southwestern tribes. The Dec. 28 decision is being heralded as a victory not only for the conservation community, but also for the five tribes that proposed the monument and will play a role in managing it.
