Was the Bears Ears designation a vict...

Was the Bears Ears designation a victory?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: High Country News

On the eve of the new year, President Barack Obama designated the Bears Ears National Monument - culminating an eight-decade-long struggle to preserve this ecologically diverse, archaeologically rich landscape in southeastern Utah, the ancestral homeland of several Southwestern tribes. The Dec. 28 decision is being heralded as a victory not only for the conservation community, but also for the five tribes that proposed the monument and will play a role in managing it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need an urgent load Jan 17 jane 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 9 spytheweb 11
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec '16 randy m 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,519 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC