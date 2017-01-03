Van Jones leads criminal justice reform panel in Park City

Van Jones, an attorney, author, former White House policy advisor and CNN political commentator, will lead a panel on criminal justice reform Saturday at a Park City Institute event. Joining Jones will be Mike Farrell, president of Death Penalty Focus and perhaps best known for his work as an actor , and Kirk Bloodsworth, the first death-row inmate to be exonerated based on DNA evidence not previously seen in court.

