Utah's GOP members vote to gut ethics office, then reverse course
Washington a After initially voting to neuter an internal ethics watchdog, House Republicans reversed course on Tuesday after criticism by Democrats, the public and President-elect Donald Trump. House Republicans voted in closed chambers on Monday night to rename the OCE as the Office of Congressional Complaint Review, fold it under the lawmaker-run House Ethics Committee and bar the new office from employing a spokesperson or referring any wrongdoing to prosecutors.
