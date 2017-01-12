Utahns want Chaffetz to probe Trump c...

Utahns want Chaffetz to probe Trump conflicts, ethics official responds to Chaffetz

15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Utahns overwhelmingly want Rep. Jason Chaffetz, as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to investigate President-elect Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interests - an endeavor Chaffetz has strongly resisted. A new poll by The Salt Lake Tribune and Hinckley Institute of Politics found 65 percent of registered voters surveyed in the state support such a probe, compared to just 31 percent opposed.

