Utahns take center stage at Trump inauguration

Utahns and Mormons will be front and center today as Donald Trump is sworn in as America's 45th president, adding both substance and pomp and circumstance to his inauguration. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, will have a prominent role in the new president's escort party, and as the Senate's president pro tem, he already has signed the first bill Trump will sign into law the moment he leaves the inauguration.

