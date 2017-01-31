Utahns frustrated at full voicemail b...

Utahns frustrated at full voicemail boxes in congressional offices

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, walk together as Graham and other senators rush to the floor for a vote to end debate on the Democrats' plan to restore lower interest rates on student loans one week after Congress' inaction caused those rates to double, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 10, 2013. The White House and most Senate Democrats favored restoring interest rates on subsidized Stafford loans to 3.4 percent for another year, but lawmakers failed to muster the necessary 60 votes to overcome a procedural hurdle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... 10 hr Old Pom 5
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Sun HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 14
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC