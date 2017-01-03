Utahns brace for pending changes to the Affordable Care Act
The Affordable Care Act that took effect in 2010 allowed him and his wife, who both have pre-existing conditions, to walk away from expensive high-risk pools and enroll in regular health care plans that cover most of their costly expenses. But even with the help of federal subsidies, they still pay $1,800 a month in premiums, yet they'd hate to lose that opportunity completely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC