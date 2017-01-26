Utahns approve of Sen. Hatch's performance but don't want him to run again

Eighth term>> Nearly 8 of 10 voters oppose another run for the longtime senator; Huntsman's bid gets overwhelming support. Washington a Nearly eight out of 10 Utahns say Sen. Orrin Hatch shouldn't run for an eighth term and that if the GOP primary were held now, a solid majority would pick former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman over Hatch, a new poll shows.

