Utah to honor top science, tech innov...

Utah to honor top science, tech innovators

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Gov. Gary Herbert, along with the Utah Science Technology and Research initiative and the Governor's Office for Economic Development, have announced the winners of the 2016 Governor's Medals for Science and Technology. The medals will be presented to 11 individuals and one company at a 30th anniversary awards dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Twelve medals will be awarded in the categories of academic/research, higher education, K-12 education, industry, government and one special recognition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Mon spytheweb 11
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,852 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,195

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC