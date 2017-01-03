Utah to honor top science, tech innovators
Gov. Gary Herbert, along with the Utah Science Technology and Research initiative and the Governor's Office for Economic Development, have announced the winners of the 2016 Governor's Medals for Science and Technology. The medals will be presented to 11 individuals and one company at a 30th anniversary awards dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Twelve medals will be awarded in the categories of academic/research, higher education, K-12 education, industry, government and one special recognition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC