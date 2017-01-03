Utah to honor top science, tech innovators

Gov. Gary Herbert, along with the Utah Science Technology and Research initiative and the Governor's Office for Economic Development, have announced the winners of the 2016 Governor's Medals for Science and Technology. The medals will be presented to 11 individuals and one company at a 30th anniversary awards dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Twelve medals will be awarded in the categories of academic/research, higher education, K-12 education, industry, government and one special recognition.

