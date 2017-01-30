Utah Tech Leaders Unite on Capitol Hill to Advance Workforce Initiatives
Salt Lake City-Less than a week after Gov. Herbert announced Talent Ready Utah in his State of the State address, Utah tech leaders joined legislators for Tech Day on the Hill to show their support for collaboration between industry, government and education. On Monday, the Governor's Office of Economic Development , the Women Tech Council and Silicon Slopes announced a partnership to unite technology workforce development efforts.
