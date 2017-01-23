Utah teacher turnover may be higher than previously reported
Teacher turnover in Utah after eight years in the classroom could be as high as 56 percent, a soon-to-be-released report suggests. The report indicates that teacher turnover is greater than previously understood, Sydnee Dickson, state superintendent of public instruction, told the Utah Legislature's Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee Tuesday.
