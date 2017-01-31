Utah senators praise Supreme Court nomination
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch was quick to praise the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday evening. "With Neil Gorsuch, the president has made a standout choice," Hatch said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|5 hr
|Old Pom
|5
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Sun
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Jan 29
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC