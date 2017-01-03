Utah Republican Party offering inauguration tickets

The Utah Republican Party is offering tickets for the upcoming inauguration for President-Elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence on Jan. 20. James Evans, Utah GOP chairman, said the state party must submit its request list Wednesday and will know within a few days the number of tickets available to Utahns. Individuals need to submit contact information at www.utah.gop and click on the Request Inaugural Tickets Here tab no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

