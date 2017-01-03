Utah Republican Party offering inaugu...

Utah Republican Party offering inauguration tickets

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Utah Republican Party is offering tickets for the upcoming inauguration for President-Elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence on Jan. 20. James Evans, Utah GOP chairman, said the state party must submit its request list Wednesday and will know within a few days the number of tickets available to Utahns. Individuals need to submit contact information at www.utah.gop and click on the Request Inaugural Tickets Here tab no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Mon Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Dec 29 spytheweb 2
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC