Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz has 43 investigations planned - not one of them is Trump-related
Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington last May. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington last May. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer Washington a Despite pleas from Democrats, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee agenda for the next two years includes no planned inquiries into the Trump organization's global entanglements and the potential for conflicts of interest.
