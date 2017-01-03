Utah Rep. Chris Stewart launches annu...

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart launches annual Valentine's Day card drive for veterans

Read more: Deseret News

Utahns are invited to mail or drop off Valentine's Day cards for veterans at Stewart's Salt Lake City or St. George offices through Feb. 9. Stewart and his staff will deliver the cards to veterans homes in Salt Lake City and St. George. "As a former Air Force pilot, I know firsthand about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families," Stewart said in a statement.

